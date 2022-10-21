SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — A construction worker is trapped after a trench collapsed Friday morning at Byrnes High School.

Spartanburg School District 5 said the incident happened just before 10 a.m. after a piece of equipment caused the walls of a trench to cave in, trapping two men in dirt up to their shoulders.

One man was able to free himself and was taken to the hospital.

Rescuers are currently working to remove dirt to free the trapped worker.

According to the Lyman Police Department, no students were injured and the school itself is secure.

We will update this breaking story as more information becomes available.