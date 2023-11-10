GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an employee died Thursday evening on site at a Greenville County manufacturer.

According to Magna, an employee from its DRIVE facility located along Moon Acres Road in Piedmont was involved in a deadly incident while working.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene at 6 p.m.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Magne said operations at the plant were halted and employees were sent home.

The incident is being investigated and the South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.