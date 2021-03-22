‘World Water Day’: Tips on how to conserve water, show appreciation

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- People around the world and across South Carolina are acknowledging World Water Day by reflecting on the value of clean drinking water. If the past year has taught us anything it’s to appreciate the basics of life.

Jennifer Candler, communications manager at Spartanburg Water said one of the best ways to appreciate our access to water is by thinking about ways to conserve it as much as possible.

Candler said limiting excessive lawn irrigation, stopping in-home leaks and turning off faucets are great ways to start reducing your liquid footprint. Here’s a few other tips to reduce your water use:

Plug up the sink or use a wash basin if washing dishes by hand.

Use a dishwasher—and when you do, make sure it’s fully loaded.

Wash only full loads of laundry or use the appropriate water level or load size selection on the washing machine.

Sweep driveways, sidewalks, and steps rather than hosing off.

If you have a pool, use a cover to reduce evaporation when the pool is not being used

Turn off the tap while shaving or brushing teeth.

Showers use less water than baths, as long as you keep an eye on how long you’ve been lathering up

Candler said one of the most important things to do today is to reflect on how privileged we are to have access to clean water.

“One really important thing for world water day is certainly the access to clean drinking water and that something that Spartanburg County we’re very lucky that we have that,” Candler said, “We choose tap as much as we can which is both environmentally friendly from a water perspective and also economically.”

According to the United nations, 2.3 billion people worldwide are living in countries categorized as “water-stressed”, which puts them at a higher risk of disease due to low water quality.

For more information on how to reduce your water use, click here.