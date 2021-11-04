Write-in candidate wins mayoral election in Pacolet

PACOLET, SC (WSPA) – The town of Pacolet will be seeing a very familiar face in the mayor’s seat. The winner, Ned Camby, said he started campaigning for the election two weeks ago.

Camby is the current mayor of Pacolet. He was elected in a special election in July of 2020 after a former mayor resigned. Now, he will get the seat for four more years.

“People know me and I’m humbled they trust me that much,” said Camby.

Camby says he decided to run against Brett Frady at the last minute as a write-in candidate.

“My train of thought was there would be somebody else running, more than one person to run, and I think if you’re going to have an office, you need to have more than one choice,” he said.

Adam Hammons with the Voter Registration and Elections Office in Spartanburg County said having a write-in candidate win the election is uncommon.



“It’s definitely what you would consider unusual, not out of the realms of possibility, obviously. But, most of the time there’s a candidate on the ballot, they usually win,” said Hammons.

He said Frady was the only candidate on the ballot for the race. Results show Frady got 46 votes while Camby received 126.

“Shows you the importance of how important everyone’s vote is,” says Hammons.

Leading up to the election, Camby said he made calls, met with people, and tried to get the word out for his campaign.

He said he wants to continue to get projects done and bring more industry and housing into the town.

As someone who’s lived in Pacolet his whole life, Camby said he’s honored to be able to continue to give back.



“I just want to thank them for coming out and taking the time to vote and to trust me as their mayor,” said Camby.

Camby’s current term ends at the end of December and he will be sworn back in in January.