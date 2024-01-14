GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were killed in a head-on crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 385 in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near mile marker 31 after 3 a.m.

Troopers said a Ford Bronco was traveling north in the southbound lane when it collided head-on with a Honda Accord.

The driver of the Ford Bronco was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The driver and passenger occupying the Honda at the time of the crash were pronounced deceased.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver or passenger at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.