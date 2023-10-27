GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Radio station WRTH, known as Earth FM is signing off today for the last time. DJs have been broadcasting live on the radio for the last decade in the Upstate.

Program Director Craig Debolt said they’re the only music-based, fully live, local radio station focused on the community.

DJs have performed with musicians like The Village People, Mother’s Finest, and The Eagles.

Debolt said parent company Salem Media Group sold the station to Educational Media Foundation.

DJs are returning to say goodbye and thank Earthlings for listening. Debolt said they’ll recall old memories and talk about the impact WRTH had on the community.