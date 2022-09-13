GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — The Peace Center announced today a $36 million renovation project to create several musical performance spaces expected to be completed in 2024, including a remodel of the popular Wyche Pavilion, the two-story, open-air shell of a historic building in downtown Greenville.

The Wyche building, which is used as an outdoor event venue, will be remodeled with ceiling fans, refurbished floors, improved lighting and wood accents. The building, however, will remain an open-air space.

According to a press release from the center, the Wyche outdoor event space will be remodeled with a distinctive urban design. Using natural foliage and re-routing pathways leading to and from the open-air structure, the Wyche will take new root in a garden-like setting. Patio gardens will be situated on either end of the building with a riverwalk overlooking the banks of the Reedy River. ADA-compliant semi-circular paths will provide easy access into either side of the building.

The overall development, called AMP (A Music Project), is part of a major renovation project designed to diversify Greenville’s live music scene. The Peace Center plans to repurpose three buildings on its campus for a flat floor music club, an intimate listening room, a podcast and recording studio, and artist dorm to house visiting musicians, according to a press release.

The Wyche Remodel

Coach Music Factory Interior (Source: Peace Center)

View from Main Street Bridge (Source: Peace Center)

Coach Music Factory Entrance (Source: Peace Center)

The Mockingbird Interior (Source: Peace Center)

The Studio (Source: Peace Center)

The Mockingbird Exterior (Source: Peace Center)

Artist Dorms Bedroom (Source: Peace Center)

The Mockingbird Interior (Source: Peace Center)

Artist Dorms Living (Source: Peace Center)

The Studio (Source: Peace Center)

“AMP is the Peace Center’s answer to the Upstate’s hunger for more live music. By repurposing existing real estate assets on our campus into mission-centric music venues, we will broaden the Peace Center’s scope of live entertainment offerings and allow more people than ever before to experience the arts,” said Peace Center President & CEO Megan Riegel in a press release.

Other renovations as part of the project include:

Coach Music Factory

The historic Roe Coach Factory flanking the east side of the Peace Amphitheater will be repurposed into a flat-floor music club. Featuring a broad diversity of musical genres, such as rock, jazz, techno, country, pop, R&B, and electronic dance, the Coach Music Factory will have a club vibe to satisfy those who want to experience music while dancing in a fun, casual environment. Similar comparisons are The Orange Peel in Asheville, the Fillmore in Charlotte, and the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., according to a press release from the center.

The three-tiered club will feature a patio, an outdoor balcony off the second floor, and bars on each level. A visually stunning entrance with glass walls will be accessed from Graham Plaza between the Coach Music Factory and Gunter Theatre. Maximum capacity is estimated at 1300, according to a press release from the center.

The Mockingbird

Named as a nod to Nashville’s famed Bluebird Café, The Mockingbird will be a listening room situated inside the historic Gullick and Markley buildings on Main Street next to the Gunter Theatre. With capacity estimated at 250, the casual, intimate setting will create a space for artists and their audiences to closely connect. The venue will feature a beautiful bar, with hardwood and tile floors, tin ceilings and a plush lounge. A particularly unique feature will be a glass wall behind the stage where artists perform. This will provide a visually interesting “window” for audiences as well as passersby walking down Main Street, according to a press release from the center.

Artist Dorm

The space directly above The Mockingbird will become a modern, three-bedroom suite for the use of artists performing at any Peace Center venue. The artist dorm will accommodate performers who want a bit of privacy from their public life on the road or simply a convenient place to stay before or after their gig. This fully furnished, 3-bed/3.5-bath suite will feature comfortable bedding, modern baths, a common living area and kitchen, with views of Main Street and the Reedy River. It is certain to be a unique amenity among live music venues, according to a press release from the center.

The Studio

The space next to the artist dorms will be turned into a professional podcast and recording studio. Managed and operated by the Peace Center, the studio will be available for booking by artists in need of high quality, professional recording, mixing, editing and related audio services. It also provides the Peace Center opportunities to produce original content, according to a press release from the center.