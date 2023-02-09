GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C (WSPA) – The “Big Game” is this weekend, but there is another “souper bowl” in town.

The YMCA Judson Community Center has been holding its Souper Bowl for two decades.

Wednesday’s lunch in Greenville County, along with a silent auction, raised money for the after school’s programs. Soup was the main course donated by local chefs and restaurants.

“This the 20th year we’ve done this and a lot of the people coming here have been coming here have been coming here all 20 years. It’s exciting to see people and its great to know we have their support,” said Stephanie Knobel, YMCA Judson Center Executive Director.

YMCA leaders said the money raised impacts multiple generations. They often see kids come back to the program as adults to serve.