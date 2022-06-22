OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – If you own a cell phone, there’s a chance you’ve come across some online scams.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is warning about what you can do to avoid getting scammed before it’s too late.

“Scams can happen to anyone at any time,” said Jimmy Watt, public information officer at the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Watt said, right now, their team is investigating three phone scams in the area.

In one of them, they said a man lost thousands of dollars.

“The victim was talking with a friend online who they had never met before, who apparently told them they needed to go through this app to make an investment in what appeared to be cryptocurrency,” Watt said.

The app was not what they thought.

However, deputies said it was too late.

“So, the victim went and apparently invested about $200,000, later finding out that the app was fake. So now, they’re out of that money,” Watt said.

Deputies said there are red flags to be aware of when a scammer approaches you.

“They want to create a sense of urgency,” Watt explained. “They want to create that sense of urgency because they want victims to react, perhaps in ways that they would not otherwise.”

If an offer seems too good to be true, “as the old saying goes, probably more than likely it is,” Watt said.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said to always report a scam to law enforcement so they can properly investigate and be able to charge the person behind it.

Watt said they can’t charge a scammer unless the scam originated in their jurisdiction.