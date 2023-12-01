GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Determination and creativity was put on display Friday by young people in Greenville.

“Really, really cool,” said Paige Singleton, the 9-year-old creator of Paige’s Playful Scrunchies.

Children between the ages of 9 and 17 competed to have a product they made, available for purchase at the Children’s Museum of the Upstate.

Parents in attendance were beaming with joy, proud of their little one.

“Luna is here because she wrote the book ‘Evely’s Sister,’” said Luna’s mother Tameka Simmons said. “I am extremely proud of her because she is a child author, which is a huge accomplishment. I have never done anything like that, so I am extremely proud of her.”

Paige, Luna, Bentley, Lily, and Kayla created a variety of products including squishmallow scrunchies, pet rock playsets, earrings, recycled crayons, and a children’s book.

Bentley Sawyer said all of his profit is donated to children in need.

“A lot of us are luckier than you think and a lot of people aren’t as lucky as you,” said Sawyer, the 10-year-old creator of Recycled Crayons.

These bright young entrepreneurs are on the right path to success.

“I also want to open up my own business and have a boutique to also sell my jewelry and also want to give back with the opportunity I had by having young entrepreneurs have their stuff in my store as well,” said Kayla Abraham, a 17-year-old who created her own earrings.

Two winners were supposed to be chosen but with so many great ideas the judges said they could not decide and five young entrepreneurs were recognized for their skills.

“It has certainly been excitement and enthusiasm to know that they can walk into a retail location, see their product on a shelf,” said Lauren Lunckas, CEO of Children’s Museum of the Upstate. “It is gifting season, we can imagine quite a few of these products are going to wind up in stockings and wrapped under the tree this year and I think for any entrepreneur young or old that’s a really exciting prospect.”

The next Young Entrepreneur Maker competition will be held next May.

This is the first time products by young entrepreneurs are being sold in the Children’s Museum of the Upstate.