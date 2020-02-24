Youth at Phillis Wheatley Repertory Theatre prepare performance to celebrate Black History month

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA TV)

The social and artistic skills of the youth in Greenville will be on display this week at the Phyllis Wheatley Community center for youth.

Artistic Director Nyroba Leamon said students will be performing “Till victory is won, a living American history” which will showcase the African-American experience from the radical 60’s, showing racial tensions Though today.

you can expect to see talented youth acting and performing two R&B music, gospel and the spoken word.

Director Nemone says the Phillis Wheatley Center CA shin was developed in 1920 in the theater in 1986.

The program has impacted thousands of youth.

Performances are FEB 28,29 AT 7 AND MARCH 1 AT 5

Tickets ARE 20 AHEAD AND 25 AT THE DOOR DINNER THEATRE ON MARCH 1 IS 40 DOLLARS you can buy a table for eight or also sponsor a season at the theater.

The event can be found at eventbrite

