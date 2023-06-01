GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A youth pastor is accused of recording girls in the bathroom of an Upstate church.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they charged 35-year-old Daniel Kellan Mayfield with five counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism.

Investigators said they were notified by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office of potential crimes which had happened in Greenville County after materials were discovered during a separate investigation into the recording of a victim while she was showering.

Mayfield is accused of recording multiple girls, as young as 14-years-old, in the bathroom of First Baptist Gowensville on Highway 14 near Landrum.

The recordings were found during a search of Mayfield’s phone during Greenwood County’s investigation, warrants stated.

The sheriff’s office said they have identified six victims and are working to identify other potential victims.

Deputies said Mayfield set up and recorded video inside the women’s restroom inside the church on at least three occasions dating back to July 2022.

Warrants stated that Mayfield confessed making the recordings to Greenwood County deputies.

Greenville County investigators said they believe Mayfield acted alone and they have no reason to believe anyone else at the church had knowledge of the recording.

First Baptist Gowensville said in a statement that they were made aware of “an incident of moral misconduct perpetrated by one of our staff members” on May 27.

The church said Mayfield was immediately fired from his role.

“We remain dedicated to providing a safe worship environment and will be ever vigilant in protecting all persons involved in any of our events,” the church said in a statement.

Mayfield was arrested Thursday afternoon in Boiling Springs and is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

He is set to appear in bond court Thursday night.