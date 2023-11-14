GRAY COURT, S.C. (WSPA) – The ZF Transmissions plant in Gray Court announced the addition of 400 new jobs Tuesday as part of a half-billion dollar investment.

The plant, which opened in 2013, produces transmissions for passenger vehicles.

The new $500 million investment will allow the plant to build “next generation propulsion systems” for passenger cars and commercial vehicles as part of a move toward electric vehicles.

ZF Group said production of the new products at the plant will begin this year.

“This is ZF’s first step to ensure ZF Gray Court remains a critical part of our major e-mobility transformation in North America and globally,” said Tobias Brugger, vice president and plant manager, ZF Transmissions Gray Court. “Having the capability to produce the propulsion systems of today, and e-mobility products of tomorrow, under one U.S. roof and in South Carolina, is critical to serving our customers in the U.S. and globally.”

A $15 million grant was awarded to Laurens County to assist with building improvement costs from the Coordinating Council for Economic Development. The council also approved job development credits for the project.