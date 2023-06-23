About Liberty

LIBERTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Like most small towns, Liberty was started when one key piece of infrastructure was built.

“The railroad built the town of Liberty,” local historian, Chris Hansen, said.

Three people played an important role in that.

Hansen said with the efforts of Senator William King Easley, Colonel Robert Holcombe who wasn’t in the military but got the nickname of “Colonel” because he was an influential figure.

Hansen explained Catherine Templeton deeded the land to the railroad, and the town was then built from that.

Local historians do not know much about being established in 1876 because of the documentation and records were lost over time.

“A lot of it has been personal accounts,” according to Hansen. “It’s been hard finding those records.”

Even after the town was established, it took some time to build the railroad.

For a while, Liberty was a cattle town and instead of the first sheriff catching criminals he had other duties.

Hansen said the sheriff’s name was James Avenger and “he didn’t have much of a town to look after so his daily job was to make sure the cows stayed in the pastures in the area.”

Once the town was established with the railroad, in came the cotton mills which made Liberty grow even more.

“We had two cotton mills,” Hansen said. “We had a cotton gin and that was the main employer for this town. Two mill villages were built because of those cotton mills and that brought in the residents to the town and then the businesses were built and opened up.”

Eventually, the mills left and so did a lot of the residents.

According to Hansen, “When the cotton mills left, Liberty kind of lost it.”

Liberty continues to work towards those days when the town thrived.

When you walk down the street you will see a community that wants to take a step forward without forgetting what makes them love the town of Liberty.

“We definitely want to honor and preserve our history,” Mayor Erica Romo Woods said. “I think that’s important, but we definitely don’t want to live in the past. We want to make sure that we’re building on our past and working towards our future.”

Mayor Woods said Liberty is in the revitalization phase of its life and welcomes businesses downtown while also focusing on the town as a whole.

Hansen said, “Liberty is starting to look like possibly the Liberty of old.”

