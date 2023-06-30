About Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Pickens is filled with history and sits on land that once belonged to the Cherokee Nation many years ago.

“The Cherokee sided with the British during the Revolutionary War,” the director of Pickens County Museum of Art and History Tabitha Johnson said. “Once they lost the war they had to surrender most of their land to the United States of America.”

The Pickens area was part of the Washington District in 1791 and over time the land was divided up until 1868 when Pickens branched off on its own.

Johnson said, “Most of what was old Pickens was actually picked up and physically moved brick and board.”

Everything from the courthouse to the jail was moved, Johnson explained, and named after a Revolutionary War hero.

“The district, the county, the city is all named after and in honor of Revolutionary war hero Brigadier General Andrew Pickens.”

When the land was seized after the Revolutionary War, it was given to General Pickens from the government as payment and it didn’t take long for the town to become a bustling mill town after the railroad was built.

“About 1898 the railway comes through Pickens and that was instrumental for the development of the city and the county overall,” Johnson added. “Later textile mills become a massive part of the development.”

The locals may know the unique lore behind their trains and railroad which is still talked about today.

“When it was first established there was no way for the train to turn around so when it would go from Pickens to Easley it would have to backtrack and come back along the tracks to Pickens,” Johnson said.

It eventually got its own nickname.

“Almost immediately the locals started calling it the doodle because it was kind of like the doodlebug.”

The doodle train’s history is preserved at doodle par and most of the town’s history is preserved at the Museum of Art and History, which is a piece of the past itself.

Johnson said, “The building we’re standing in is an artifact itself because this was the county jail.”

According to Johnson, it wasn’t the original that was moved from the original county seat “but it was built in 1902 and opened in 1903 as the county jail and is one of the few early jails still remaining in the Piedmont.”

Early sheriffs and their families would live in the jail and take care of the prisoners Johnson said.

“So, it was really a wide range of folks who are kind of stumbling around as a public menace and folks who had really committed serious crimes all were housed here in the building.”

Glimpses of the past can be found across Pickens at shops, museums and parks.

It’s a town with more history than you may think.

Learn more about our special guest: