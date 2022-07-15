About Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Blacksburg got the nickname “Iron City” because of the King’s Mountain Iron Mill in the early 1880’s.

Local Historian Will Cobb said the official name of the town was Black’s Station in the 1870’s in honor of Dr. J.G. Black.

According to Cobb, Dr. Black persuaded a man named Major John Jones to establish the town’s railway, a railway that helped build the town we know today.

“Most of the people that moved here, they moved here after the war between the state,” said Cobb, “They were looking for a new start. Obviously, the railroad was coming through and that really got a lot of the first families to move here.”

Black’s Station was renamed Blacksburg in the 1880’s, but Cobb said, “It was Major Jones who was one of the biggest assets to the town.”

A veteran of the Civil War, Major Jones was originally from Massachusetts and fought with the North.

Cobb said most of the town’s population at that time were Confederate veterans.

“They really took Major Jones in, and they welcomed him and that really was a big part of Blacksburg’s history” Cobb said. “He built a large hotel here. He built a park. He built the first school. He did a lot of stuff for the town.”

After King’s Mountain Iron Mill was abandoned, a man named Jacob Dill built Cherokee Falls Manufacturing Company in the late 1970’s and early 1880’s

“It remained Cherokee Falls Manufacturing company probably sometime until the 20’s and 30’s,” he explained. “It went through a couple of hands but it did eventually end up Burlington Industries, which was one of the largest textile companies in the southeast.”

Blacksburg continued to prosper until the 1950’s after the Interstate was built but hopes to see it grow and prosper once more, according to Cobb. “I think location wise in the next 20-30 years it has to grow sometime.”

