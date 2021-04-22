Local non-profit receives $15,000 grant aimed at helping feed families in need

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Helping to relieve the stress of living in a “food desert,” is one of the many goals over at Mill Village Farms in Greenville. Now a new grant from the Euphoria festival will help the non-profit be able to put more food on the table for families.

Mill Village Farms’ food share program provides fresh boxes of fruits and vegetables to Greenville families in need for a low cost every other week.

“We pack hundreds of boxes every other week for vulnerable families that may be food insecure that need a hand up and need some good food to feed them and their families,” said Executive Director for Mill Community Ministries, Dan Weidenbenner.

He said the pandemic has made the need greater than ever.

“Since the pandemic began we’ve been doing roughly about five and a half times the volume of fresh healthy food for families that are facing hardships and we’ve needed the support,” said Weidenbenner.

Thursday, the Mill Village Farms got a helping hand from Euphoria. The famous food showcasing event here in Greenville donated more than $15,000 to the non-profit.

“This money, this grant, will go such a long way to helping us to continue to be able to not only continue to provide and make accessible healthy foods but to also steer the community in the right direction as far as recipes they can use as well,” said Neighborhood and Engagement Director for Mill Village Community Ministries, Rhonda Rawlings.

She said with the box comes recipes and local chefs even walk families through the cooking process during Facebook lives to make sure they’re using all the ingredients.

This ensures no food goes to waste, and no one goes to bed hungry.

“We’re in a time where so many people have lost their jobs, and are really having a hard time finding another job,” Rawlings said. “So you find yourself in an economic crisis you know what are you going to do to continue to provide for your family and this is just one of the ways that Mill Community Ministries is serving.”

If you’re in need of food and would like to sign up for a food share box through Mill Village Farms, click here.