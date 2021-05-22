Local non-profits fighting to end drug addiction after deadly overdoses increase during pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Deadly drug overdoses in South Carolina took the lives of over 1,200 people in 2020.

Local non-profits tell 7 News their mission to end addition still remains important.

Several non-profits partnered together to host their virtual Transformation Breakfast, where influential leaders in Greenville raised money to donate to a local rehab center called The Serenity Place Friday morning.

The Serenity Place provides addiction rehabilitation services to mothers with children in South Carolina.

During the breakfast, several of the mothers, who were former addicts, shared their stories that outlined their journeys towards recovery and the importance of seeking help before the impacts of addiction reach far enough to harm children.

According to data presented at the meeting, the number of people who died of an overdose increased from 2019 to 2020.

“In 2019 we saw a decrease in overdose deaths — and that was 860 overdose deaths in 2019— but when COVID happened we actually saw an increase in overdose deaths. We’ve helped 1200 families throughout all of the programs of the Phoenix Center this year” Logan Coleman-Socia, Community Engagement Specialist for The Family Effect, said.

Organizers raised $250,000 dollars to donate to The Serenity Place, an addiction recovery center for mothers with children.

If you’re looking to get involved many of these non-profits are searching for volunteers, click here for more information.