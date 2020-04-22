Local organization hosts virtual celebration for graduating high school seniors

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Schools in the Upstate have been closed since March, and today Gov. Henry McMaster announced that they’ll remain closed for the rest of school year.

For some students, this is exciting news but for our graduating seniors it’s heart breaking.

The Urban League of the Upstate, organization devoted to mentoring students in the area, has decided to host a virtual celebration for high school seniors.

For the past 19 years, The Urban League has held a celebration with a DJ, food and a recognition ceremony for graduating seniors.

Traditionally they rent out a large space such as the Greenville Convention Center, and host a party for around 200 people.

“This year we just didn’t want to not do anything especially at this time. We think it’s very important to celebrate our seniors because they are getting slighted a bit and at the Urban league we don’t want people to feel that way,” Angie Anderson, education program manager at The Urban League of the Upstate, said.

Due to COVID-19 they’ve had to cancel the event, but they say they’ll still hold the event online and expect it to be much larger since they’re welcoming all students around the Upstate.

“We had to scrap our plans of everything that was already in the works so we had to flip it to online. We’ve utilized our community partners to allow that to happen by utilizing DJs, and on air personalities to allow our students to have that party atmosphere given the circumstances,” Matthew Long Jr., education advisor at The Urban League of the Upstate, said.

Angie said she wants to make sure they are honored for their hard work. The virtual party on their Facebook page will include a slideshow of all students along with their post-grad plans, and they will have a live DJ and guest speakers while seniors interact in the live chat.

For more information on how you can get your senior involved with The Urban League’s virtual celebration make sure you visit their website.