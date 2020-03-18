Local organization provides meals to most vulnerable population

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Restaurants in South Carolina are now limited to only serve food from a drive thru or delivery, which means access to safe and clean food in the Upstate has become crucial to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This is especially true for our most vulnerable population: senior citizens.

This morning members of Senior Action, an organization dedicated to ensuring the health of seniors, packed up their coolers and orange cones and provided a drive through food pickup for seniors in Greenville County.

These meals included healthy options such as fruit, milk, meat and vegetables.

With help from Meals On Wheels, they are able to help feed at least 250 people per day at multiple pick-up locations scattered across Greenville.

“The heart of everything we do is really caring for the elder population that’s really why we exist at all. This is just a perfect example of why we really are here for. We are here to take care of seniors in whatever way they need it. Whether its social interaction or activities, or whether its food, ” Andrea Smith, executive director of Senior Action, said.

Members delivered food to the houses of those who are unable to drive or allowed a loved one to drive through to pick up food for them.

Smith urges seniors citizens that are interested in joining their organization to receive meals to give them a call.

“We want to make sure folks get food so at all of our locations today we are handing out food through a drive thru process limiting contact as much as possible,” Smith said.

To learn more about Senior Action and to help their mission, please their website.