Local organization reunites seniors after weeks of isolation with curbside ice cream social

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – This morning Senior Action held a drive thru ice cream social to celebrate Memorial Day and to motivate some Upstate seniors to step out of their homes for some sweet treats and socializing.

According to Andrea Smith, executive director at Senior Action, they’ve handed out thousands of meals to seniors in the upstate throughout the entire pandemic, but they are worried more about the mental health of those who may feel isolated in their homes.

They don’t have technology, many of them don’t have computers or even smartphones. It’s very difficult to figure out a way to socially connect with them through digital platforms that the rest of America has been able to seamlessly transition to,” Smith said.

Staff danced to jazz music as they handed out vanilla ice cream cups along with small American flags to masked seniors all while they dawned festive red, white and blue costumes.

Smith said Senior action does not have a set date for when their senior center will open back up, but they will continue to serve them from a distance.

For more information on how to get involved with Senior Action, please visit their website.