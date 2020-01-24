Local photographer captures Spartanburg through unique vision

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Graphic Artist and Photographer of Sparkle City Snaps, Nick Trainor, is legally blind.

But that does not stop him from creating eye catching works of art.

Trainor explaining one of his photographs

Trainor has worn many hats throughout his life, despite his visual challenges.

He’s been a store designer, visual merchandiser, museum retail manager in Boston, MA.

All things that require him use his vision, while limited, Trainor doesn’t technically see it that way.

More information about Trainor and his work will be uploaded later this evening. Check back for more information.