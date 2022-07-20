Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) –

The real estate market in Greenville County is booming and realtor Norm MacDonald with C. Dan Joyner Realtors said you need to be prepared with a little knowledge going into your home search or sale.

MacDonald said more homes are becoming available and higher interest rates help even out supply and demand.

Macdonald said there are homes for families and single adults that are now on the market for longer than in past months, a week or so but it’s more opportunity for you.

To give yourself a leg up, remember he said look at all terms of the contract like quick close and letting the seller stay in the house after purchase, it’s called a lease back.

You can also offer to buy the home as it asking for no repairs because you can do those later.

MacDonald said you can also offer an appraisal shortfall, where you supply the difference when the appraisal doesn’t come in as high as predicted.

