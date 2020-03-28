Local restaurants offering more than what’s on the menu to those in need

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Serving up needed supplies on top of warm meals. That’s what some Spartanburg restaurants are doing not only to keep business running, but also to help out their community.

Kent Goodwin is picking up his usual meal at Two Samuels in Spartanburg.

“I get the burger a lot,” said Two Samuels regular customer, Kent Goodwin.

But lately he has been going home with much more than that. On top of pick-up orders, the restaurant is now serving up essential groceries you might not have luck finding at stores. That includes toilet paper, meat and fresh bread.

“Restaurant providers aren’t necessarily the same as grocery providers so we had more availability,” said Two Samuels Owner/President, Kevin Ramsey.

The owner, Kevin Ramsey told us sales started to dip after they could no longer serve customers inside. Then he got an idea from one of his regulars, Kent.

“I had a friend who messaged me and he told me that his daughter had kids that she was having a hard time feeding just because there was no meat on the shelves,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey told 7 News they sold over 100 pounds of meat in just two days.

At Blue Moon Specialty Foods in Spartanburg, they’re changing things up too. They already serve pre-made fresh meals but now they’re adding other needed supplies to help, like fresh produce and bread.

“These were all items that we did not previously have available to the public but it’s something that my dad and business partner has been dreaming of doing, being more of a one-stop shop so he was really quick to think of this idea when he knew things were getting scarce at the grocery store,” said Owner of Blue Moon Specialty Foods, Molly Cashman.

As for Ramsey, he said they’re going to keep trucking ahead. He told us he’s happy to be serving the people who need it but also keeping all of his workers employed.

“It’s always nice to see the relief on a person’s face whenever they find that thing they need, whether that be a delicious meal and wonderful company or in a time like this, when we’re able to give back to the community for all the support they’ve given us,” Ramsey said.