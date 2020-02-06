1  of  11
Local schools release statements on severe weather, dismissal

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools and the School District of Pickens County have each released statements on Thursday’s severe weather and the possibility of early dismissal.

Grrenville County Schools reiterated that they were working closely with EMA, monitoring road condition and tracking all active weather. As a result of Thursday’s tornado warnings students will not be travelling from their high schools to Career Centers or the Fine Arts Center.

The most unsafe thing we could do right now, in the midst of tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings, is to dismiss schools. Any parents who believes it safe to drive to the school and pick up their child has the right to do so.

Greenville County Schools

The School District of Pickens County announced they are also canceling all mid-day travel. Additionally, 3K and 4K classes are cancelled for the school district.

