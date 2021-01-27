Local seniors learn about science behind COVID-19 vaccine from health experts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As the the vaccine rollout continues across the state, seniors in the upstate are getting an opportunity to have their questions answered…

On Wednesday afternoon, Senior Action along with Dr. Julie Smith from Prisma Health’s Emergency Medicine Department held two virtual question and answer sessions.

The sessions allowed seniors to ask any questions related the science behind the virus and the vaccine.

Doctors broke down complex topics such as ingredients in the vaccine and how it fights off the virus.

Dr.Smith explained how seniors can sign up to receive their shots.

Staff at Senior Action said both sessions were almost immediately fully booked. They said it’s important to create a space for seniors to get clarity on their concerns.

“We do have people asking questions such as: ‘Is it safe to get? Is it going to give me COVID?'” Andrea Smith, executive director at Senior Action, said. “People just need to be reassured that the vaccine is going to be helpful and not hurtful.”

Senior Action staff said will host another Q&A session on February 4th for those who missed it.

For more information, click here.