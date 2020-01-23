Local sheriff asking county to increase pay for deputies, says high stress and long hours taking toll on staff

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A plea for help in what a local sheriff says could become a public safety issue. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller is asking the county to pay his deputies more, saying some of them are working several jobs just to make ends meet.

High stress and long hours are just some of the reasons why Sheriff Mueller said he is asking the county for a pay raise for his deputies. But he claims council members aren’t budging.

“I’m not asking to be rich, I’m just asking to pay my bills,” said Lt. Kenneth Sibley with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department.

A tearful employee of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department expressing his concern with the amount of money he is making. That was at last month’s Cherokee County Council meeting. But fast-forward to January, where Sheriff Steve Mueller told 7 News a similar scene was played out.

“We were optimistic in thinking if they’re not going to go for $19 an hour, maybe they’ll come back and say, look guys we’re going to bump you up to $18 right now. It’s the best we can do at this stage but they never even explored those options,” Cherokee County Sheriff, Steve Mueller told 7 News.

Sheriff Mueller was out of town Wednesday but during a phone call he told us, his deputies are making on average around $16.53 an hour.

The sheriff told us the low wages are taking a toll on the department. He claims it’s either causing deputies to find better paying jobs elsewhere or forcing them to work multiple jobs. Neither of which he said is good for the department or the county.

“If you look and ask the citizens and go back and review our history lesson, and you ask folks what’s the number one core functions of government, the answer to that is public safety. So public safety has to get a larger portion of that pie for us to be able to do our job effectively,” Mueller said.

But Councilman Mike Fowlkes told 7 News there is more to the story. He said Sheriff Mueller never requested the salary increase funds in the 2018-2019 budget.

“December 2nd was a blindside by the sheriff, a political tactic and last night, it kind of came to that,” said Cherokee County Councilman, Mike Fowlkes.

Fowlkes told us he fully supports law enforcement. In fact he served on the force for nearly two decades.

“I’m an advocate for law enforcement, I said it last night. I’m biased towards law enforcement, I am that’s where I came from. Everything he is saying, working two or three jobs, nobody worked more than two or three jobs than this guy standing right here. He is not being denied because he never requested it,” Fowlkes said.

The sheriff told 7 News he was informed that if there was any across the board pay raises, it has to come from council.

Sheriff Mueller also told us this has nothing to do with politics, saying it’s about doing what’s right by the county employees.

He said increasing the deputies wages would make them more competitive against surrounding counties like Spartanburg and Greenville counties where he said some of these deputies are going to in order to make more money.

Sheriff Mueller says he will be submitting a plan during this next budget process. The councilman we talked to said he encourages that and said he is willing to talk about the idea of a pay increase.