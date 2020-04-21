Local software company gives advice for secure video conferencing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Kopis, a digital product development company in Greenville, offered advice on how to hold secure video conferencing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kopis executive team member Colin Martin said there are different formats for video conferencing like Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangout.

Sharing files or using messenger on multiple platforms can get confusing. Martin suggested using a service such as Microsoft Teams to help stay organized. The program allows users to record sessions, digitally store information or work on files remotely, which can be more secure.

Kopis sites numerous recently published articles citing video calls and how they can be hacked through a user’s WebCam.

Martin said cover your camera with tape to prevent someone else from turning it on remotely. He suggested most video conferencing platforms are generally safe when used for socialization but some companies may want to invest in paid services for more security.

Purchasing items like a headset, headphones or a microphone separately can enhance the experience for you and your conference call attendees, Martin said.

If you’re not familiar with video conferencing, Martin suggested experimenting on a call with family or friends before you take a business call. If it is a business call, be sure to dress the part.

