Local, state agencies provide water safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend Video

LAKE HARTWELL, SC (WSPA) - As far as the eye could see on Thursday, there wasn't a boater in sight, but this weekend that's expected to change.

With hot temperatures and the unofficial start to summer, local and state agencies are preparing to patrol Lake Hartwell.

"Before you even leave home make sure your plug is in. Plus make sure your battery is working, you don't want you battery to be dead,” said Sgt. JT Foster with the ACSO Marine Unit.

Anderson County deputies will respond to crimes happening on the lake or shore.

"A lot of people wouldn't think a thief is coming by water however on a big body of water like Lake Hartwell criminals have access to boats and docks and will just drive up and steal stuff," Foster said.

While ACSO manages the crimes, the Department of Natural Resources handles the actual boats.

"If you get stopped on the lake by a law enforcement boat, what we are doing is conducting a safety inspection making sure everyone on board has a proper size and fit of a personal floatation device or life jacket because that is the most important thing," said Lance Corporal Shawn Hanna with DNR.

A common misconception is if you have a life jacket you are good, but in fact there are different jackets for different activities. Officers tell 7News you need to read the inside label or face the penalty.

"It is a misdemeanor under South Carolina law and carries with it a $465 penalty," Hanna said.

While you pack up the boat to prepare for the weekend, officers ask that you also prepare to stay safe.

"Pay attention, drink responsibly, have a designated driver and if you have kids put the life jacket on them," Hanna said.

On Sunday, DNR will provide courtesy boat checks at the River Forks boat ramp in Anderson County from 2 - 4 p.m.