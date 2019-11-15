Local, state, and federal authorities roll out plan to address gun violence in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA)- Prosecutors are focusing in on those who they say are responsible for the majority of gun violence in Greenwood County.

At a press conference Thursday, federal, state, and local authorities said they are working together to make sure violent criminals don’t slip through the cracks and end up back on the streets.

“There’s too much gun plan on the streets, too many shots fired in our communities,” said First U.S. Assistant Attorney Lance Crick.

8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said his office is renewing their partnership with federal prosecutors to make sure the most violent offenders stay off the streets.

“80 to 90 percent of the crime is being committed by roughly five to seven percent of our offenders,” Crick said.

Authorities are using a tool called NIBIN to identify them. NIBIN stands for National Integrated Ballistics Information Network.

“It’s like DNA for ballistics,” said U.S. Assistant Attorney Justin Holloway.

Holloway said NIBIN machines take ballistics from shootings where there are no leads and uploads photographs into a network that sends back data in hours.

“All of a sudden, law enforcement can connect that shooting to potentially another shooting,” Holloway said.

Investigators are going to use that information to identify the most violent five to seven percent of criminals and then prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law, Holloway said.

“We are going to put them away,” he said.

State and federal prosecutors are going to be meeting weekly to determine which office will be most effective in trying cases. The Solicitor’s Office has also committed to having an assistant solicitor at bond hearings, having stakeholders at sentencings, and revoking bond on top offenders who continue to commit crimes, Crick said.

“The judge will be given the entire picture of the particular offender, including the information our office may have on the individual,” Crick said.

The Solicitor’s Office is also creating a “gun court,” where an entire day will be focused on gun cases to put a spotlight on the issue.

The top offenders will also be moved to the front of the line to prosecuted once they’re identified, Crick said.