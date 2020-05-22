Local summer camps still on, making adjustments to keep your kids safe

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many parents are looking for ways to keep the kids busy this summer. The good news is there are camps that are still available.

7 News learned how they’re adapting this year and what they have planned for your kiddos.

The newest Spartanburg County YMCA just opened on Willis Road, but those who work there are already gearing up to welcome many smiling faces for their traditional summer day camp.

“This is just a wonderful place to bring children, and we are just very excited to be able to move forward with this,” Cassie Lloyd, with the YMCA in Spartanburg, said.

Even the Coronavirus couldn’t stop the YMCA from providing fun for kids during the summer. But this year’s summer camp may look a little different.

“Parents drop off at an outdoor location and will not come into the facility,” Lloyd said. “Making sure that we do the temperature screenings for the children and screening to see if they’ve been exposed.”

Just like summers past, campers will get to do literacy activities and art projects.

“We’ll have them spaced out with at least six feet between them,” Lloyd said.

And camp staff will constantly be sanitizing and disinfecting the facility.

But Lloyd told 7 News the kids will be spending the majority of their time outside, engaging in socially distant activities.

“We’ve encouraged kids to bring their bicycles,” Lloyd said. “And, of course, one of the great things kids get to do is swim every single day.”

Another camp expected to spend a lot of time outdoors is the largest all-volunteer camp in the southeast for children with type one diabetes: Camp Adam Fisher.

“Camp is family and, just like our families at home, when we’re at camp, safety is our number one priority,” Brad Blackwell said.

Campers there will still get to enjoy being on the water this year, but extra safety measures will be in place.

“They like to ride multiple kids per one tube, and it’s a lot of fun; but this year, we’ll change that up. We’ll have multiple tubes behind one boat, and one child per tube,” Blackwell said.

They, too, will be doing lots of sanitizing. And they want to assure parents that camp is still a good idea.

“Everybody’s been cooped up for a while now, and I really think summer camp is important to get everybody out and about,” Blackwell said.

As of right now, the YMCA plans to start their summer day camp on June 8th. Camp Adam Fisher plans to kick off in late July.

If you need childcare but you’re worried you can’t afford it, the YMCA says they offer financial assistance.