Upstate woman in search of Vietnam veteran to return Purple Heart she found

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Vietnam War ended more than 40 years ago, but many veterans from that era are still alive today.

A woman from Roebuck says she needs the community’s help to connect her to a Vietnam veteran she hopes to meet.

Heather Guy’s mission began when she was shopping with her son at the Barnyard Flea Market in Greer when she stumbled upon two boxes of war medals hiding in a pile of Hot Wheels.

She says a Purple Heart and Vietnam War era medals were what she found.

“To be honest I was in shock it’s not something you would find something every day at your local flea market where basically one man’s junk is another man’s treasure,” Guy said.

Guy says she has a lot of respect for Vietnam veterans and the hardships she says they dealt with.

Guy is trying to find the veteran who these medals belong to, all she knows is the name marked on the back of the Purple Heart.

The medal says the name Raymond E. Mitchell.

“It’s a feeling that you can’t explain because you know what you found but you want to know the history behind it who it belongs to and where it came from and what kind of injury did this man suffer fighting for the freedom we have now,” Guy said.

She says she is learning more about Mitchell from Purple Hearts Reunited.

An organization whose mission is to return lost, stolen or misplaced military medals.

“I want to give him his medals back I want to reunite him with his medals and to be honest, I just want to shake his hand I don’t want any type of recognition because he fought for my freedom and everyone’s freedom and from a veteran to a veteran I just want to shake his hand,” Guy said.

Guy says if she cannot return the medal to Mitchell or his family she will donate it to the Dorman High School JROTC.

