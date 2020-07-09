Locally owned t-shirt franchise selling nonprofit t-shirts and giving them half of profit.

Arden, N.C. (WSPA)- Big Frog Asheville, a T-shirt franchise is locally owned by David Riddell who is determined to keep it local.

He is heading a Love Local campaign selling 45 businesses t-shirts to help support them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each business submits their logo and Big Frog picks four shirts to print it on.

Consumers can buy the shirt for $20 and $10 of each shirt goes back to the business, which is typically seeing some negative impact of the coronavirus.

There is also a #Love Hendo shirt goes to the downtown association and the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce.