Locals react to Juneteenth becoming federal holiday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill that makes Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday celebrating the end of slavery.

The holiday dates back to 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger told slaves in Galveston, Texas, they were freed.

“People are understanding more about the holiday, what it’s about, the intentions of it and it’s a good thing,” Andre Thorne said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

“It’s a good thing that they recognize it for the Black community,” Rosita Hollis of Spartanburg said. “I think it’s a good thing that they recognize this now, that all the things that have come to pass, they can just recognize: ‘Hey, just make this a holiday.’”

Not all South Carolinians are happy about the new holiday, though. Rep. Ralph Norman posted to Twitter Thursday that the federal holiday was created with no study of the financial impact to the government.