GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be offering courtesy boat inspections during Memorial Day weekend in order to keep the waters safe.

Officials said that the boat inspections will take place at public boat landings around the state. Memorial Day holiday kicks off the summer boating season and is one of the busiest times of the year for South Carolina lakes and waterways.

SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections.

Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat. SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

Memorial Day weekend boat inspection locations (all inspections are from 10 a.m. to Noon):

Saturday, May 27:

Anderson County : Twin Lakes Landing, Lake Hartwell: 10 a.m. to Noon

Greenwood County : SC Highway 72 Landing at Break on the Lake, Lake Greenwood: 10 a.m. to Noon

Lexington County : Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon

Sunday, May 28:

Beaufort County : Broad River Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon

Kershaw County : Clearwater Cove Landing, Lake Wateree: 10 a.m. to Noon

Pickens County: South Cove Landing, Lake Keowee: 10 a.m. to Noon

Monday, May 29:

Anderson County : Twelve Mile Landing, Lake Hartwell: 10 a.m. to Noon

York County : Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie: 10 a.m. to Noon

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431 or dial #DNR on your cellular phone.