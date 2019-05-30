Lock-out lifted at school after suspect search at apartment in Spartanburg Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Spartanburg School District 6 officials said one of their elementary schools was on a brief lock-out Thursday morning after law enforcement conducted a search for a suspect.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office officials said deputies were serving home detention violation warrants on a man at Crown Pointe Apartments, located at 201 Powell Mill Road.

Sheriff's Office officials said while serving the warrants the man jumped off of the second floor balcony and took off running.

The suspect has not been arrested and the search was later called off.

District 6 officials sent the following statement to parents of students on Thursday in regards to the school going on a lock-out :

"We would like to make you aware that Jesse Bobo Elementary has been placed on a temporary lock-oout today, as a precautionary measure. The Spartanburg Police Department was attempting to make an arrest at a nearby apartment complex and the suspect fled on foot. A lock-out simply means that no one may enter or leave the school building. However, teachers and students will continue to follow their normal schedules. This procedure is a part of our normal safety plan that we practice on a regular basis. All students and staff are safe. We just wanted to keep our parents informed."

District officials said just after 11 a.m. that the lock-out had been lifted at the school.

Our 7News crew at the scene was at Crown Pointe Apartments and said there were several deputies at the complex and said a helicopter was seen circling the area. Search dogs were also reportedly at the scene.

We're working to gather more information. Keep checking back for more details.