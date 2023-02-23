An altercation between two students led to a campus-wide lockdown at Southern Wesleyan University on Thursday.

According to school officials, at 10:43 a.m., the school was placed on lockdown after two students got into an altercation outside of a dormitory.

Police and campus safety were called to the dormitory.

One of the students involved in the altercation left campus after the altercation but has since returned and been taken into custody.

School officials said the campus is safe and had returned to normal operation at 11: 55 a.m.