Long car lines, bus break-downs among minor delays on Gvl Co first day of school

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – Tuesday was the first day of school for many kids in the Upstate, including those in Greenville County, the largest school district in the state.

About 76,000 students and 10,000 faculty filled up the schools, according to school district spokesperson Beth Brotherton.

“We’ve seen a lot of busy offices today with people either bringing in children for the first time, or trying to register people in different places. So just a lot of activity overall,” she said.

Brotherton said there were a few hiccups on the first day, with one of the largest issues being slow car lines in the morning and evening.

Many parents reportedly slowed down the drop-off process by taking photos of their children in front of the school, while in line.

Brotherton added that 11 buses also broke down on their way to school, with a total of about 30 late arrivals in the morning.

As of around 3pm, the rain was expected to delay student drop-off times at home.

“There were some delays on pickup this morning and based on weather this afternoon and traffic, i would absolutely imagine some delays this afternoon in terms of kids being dropped off.”

7-News caught up with one grandmother who waited to pick up her 4-year-old grandson from A.J. Whittenburg Elementary school, at around 11:30am.

“I’m excited about him coming out to see the expression on his face,” said Betty Thompson.

