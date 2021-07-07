Longtime City of Hendersonville Council Member Steve Caraker dies

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Longtime City of Hendersonville Council Member Steve Caraker has died, according to City officials.

Steve passed away suddenly on July 6 at the hospital with his wife Donna at his side, a press release from the City of Hendersonville said. Steve served on the Hendersonville City Council from December 2007 to December 2019, two of those years as Mayor Pro Tempore.

Before serving on the City Council, Steve served two terms on the City’s Historic Preservation Commission.

Historic Preservation was a passion for Steve and he was often seen working on his historic home. He was very proud of his efforts to preserve the historic buildings in Hendersonville. His proudest accomplishment as a City Council member was the preservation and restoration of the Grey Hosiery Mill. City of Hendersonville

“Steve was determined to preserve the Grey Hosiery Mill. Each time, the City hit a roadblock in the restoration of the Mill, Steve would demand that we never give up on preserving this historical building and site. If it were not for Steve Caraker’s tenacity for restoring historic buildings, the Grey Mill would have been a parking lot,” City Council Member Jeff Miller said.

Mayor Barbara Volk issued the following statement on behalf of the City:

“Today, the City of Hendersonville lost a true public servant with the death of Steve Caraker. Steve honorably served our city for nineteen years. His knowledge and experience in construction and development were outstanding resources to the rest of us on the council. He always represented the City and City Council with passion and devotion, and he will be greatly missed by our community.” Mayor Barbara Volk

City Council said his accomplishments include great public services such as a new website, upgraded downtown wi-fi, downtown ambassadors, improving internal controls, long-range capital planning, long-range financial forecasting, numerous amenity improvements such as the Oklawaha Greenway expansion, park improvements and expansion of downtown events, affordable housing projects, tax incentive programs for the Main Street and Seventh Avenue areas, street and sidewalk improvements, street resurfacing, water and sewer master plans, downtown signage and parking lot improvements and Fire Station #2.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by the family.