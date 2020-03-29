1  of  28
Closings and Delays
Cedar Grove Baptist Church - Greer,SC Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Eastside Worship Center - Taylors First Baptist Church of Fairforest First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville Five Forks Baptist Church Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Green Creek First Baptist Church Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Jackson Baptist Church Jackson Memorial Baptist Church Majority Baptist Church Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church - Spartanburg Mt. Zion CME Church-Cross Anchor,SC New Holly Light Missionary Baptist Church-Anderson New Prospect Baptist - Inman Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Piney Grove Baptist Church, Cowpens Providence Baptist Church - Gaffney,SC Sandy Springs Baptist Church Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC Wesley Chapel UMC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Longtime soap opera actor John Callahan dies at 66

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 27, 1998 file photo, John Callahan of “All My Children” kisses his award after winning Outstanding Lead Actor at the Soap Opera Digest Awards in Universal City, Calif. Callahan, known for playing Edmund Grey on “All My Children” and also starring on other soaps including “Days of Our Lives,” “Santa Barbara” and “Falcon Crest,” has died. He was 66. His ex-wife and former co-star Eva LaRue announced his death on her social media account on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor John Callahan, known for playing Edmund Grey on “All My Children” and also starring on other soaps including “Days of Our Lives,” “Santa Barbara” and “Falcon Crest,” has died. He was 66.

His ex-wife and former “All My Children” co-star Eva LaRue announced his death on her social media account on Saturday. The two, who played a married couple on the show, shared a daughter, Kaya,

“May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya,” she wrote on Instagram. “Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you.”

Callahan starred on “All My Children” from 1992 to 2005.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store