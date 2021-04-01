Longtime Williamston Fire Chief Steve Ellison dies

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williamston Fire Department announced that former longtime Fire Chief Steve Ellison died on Thursday afternoon.

He had been chief for 27 years at Williamston Fire and a prior chief at West Pelzer Fire Department.

“His family was with him and are now going through the most difficult time imaginable,” the department said in a post. “Steve was very active in his church and also served in the National Guard. He was always community minded and loved his community.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

