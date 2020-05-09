Look out for cannonball jellyfish on Horry County’s shorelines

News

by: Matt Fortin

Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – If you plan on hitting the beach this weekend in Horry County, you may want to watch where you step.

Video posted online shows many cannonball jellyfish along Horry County’s shoreline.

Horry County police posted the clip Saturday morning. It said that these jellyfish are very common right now and are mostly harmless to humans.

Contact with cannonball jellyfish may cause slight itching or eye irritation, but not painful stings, the post read.

You can learn more about jellyfish from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories