Look out for cannonball jellyfish on Horry County’s shorelines

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – If you plan on hitting the beach this weekend in Horry County, you may want to watch where you step.
Video posted online shows many cannonball jellyfish along Horry County’s shoreline.
Horry County police posted the clip Saturday morning. It said that these jellyfish are very common right now and are mostly harmless to humans.
Contact with cannonball jellyfish may cause slight itching or eye irritation, but not painful stings, the post read.
You can learn more about jellyfish from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
