Lost a pet? Helpful links to help you find your four-legged friend

(WSPA) – While Fourth of July fireworks are fun to watch, the lights and sounds of powerful displays can also cause animals to get spooked.

7News Carolina’s Family is here to give you resources that can help you track down your furry family member if they go missing.

Spartanburg County

The Spartanburg Humane Society has a number residents can call and asks that you not wait in reporting that your animal is missing. The number is 864-583-4805, ext. 116.

Greenville County

Greenville, SC- Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets’ Facebook page is where you can go and post a photo and description of your lost pet.

Anderson County