Louisiana lawmakers pass ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion ban; proposal moves to governor’s desk

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 file photo, Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about an expected $300 million-plus surplus Louisiana will have from the last budget year in Baton Rouge, La. Nearly three decades ago, when Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ wife was 20 weeks pregnant with their first child, a doctor […]

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – Louisiana’s Democratic governor plans to sign one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans into law, after state legislators gave their blessing Wednesday.

The restriction would outlaw abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically within six weeks of pregnancy. State House members endorsed the measure in a 79-23 vote.

“As I prepare to sign this bill, I call on the overwhelming bipartisan majority of legislators who voted for it to join me in continuing to build a better Louisiana that cares for the least among us and provides more opportunity for everyone,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement shortly after the proposal passed.

Louisiana is set to join the more than a half-dozen states that have passed abortion restrictions this year. Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio have approved similar so-called “fetal heartbeat” bills; Missouri lawmakers voted to block abortions after eight weeks of gestation; Alabama’s law would block virtually all procedures. No such legislation has taken effect — in some cases, pending legal hurdles.

Edwards, who took office on a “pro-life” platform in 2016, would be the first Democratic governor to sign an abortion ban this year.

“Our heartbeat is the most important organ that we have,” said state Rep. Valarie Hodges, the Republican who presented Louisiana’s bill on the state House floor Wednesday. “I believe that my choice ends when another life begins.”

The state’s law would not exempt women who get pregnant by rape or incest, as proposed changes by abortion rights supporters met insufficient support.

“I am not man enough to tell a woman who has had her insides ripped apart and been raped, ‘You know what? Deal with it,” Democratic state Rep. Ted James told his fellow House members.

“How dare you,” Democratic state Rep. Patricia Smith told the bill’s supporters moments later. “How dare you not allow a family to make a decision for that child who is carrying a child.”

Lawmakers who supported keeping the bill as is argued against punishing the unborn for another person’s crime.

“We don’t punish children in this country for the sins of their father,” said Republican state Rep. Alan Seabaugh. “If you want to bring legislation allowing the victim of rape to execute the rapist, that’s a good amendment.”

The proposal does exempt abortions when the mother’s life is in danger or when a doctor deems a pregnancy medically futile.

Louisiana doctors who abort fetuses with detectable heartbeats would face up to two years in prison and lose their medical license, should the ban take effect.

Edwards will likely sign his state’s “fetal heartbeat” ban in June, though the state would not enforce it right away. It would only take effect if a federal appeals court upholds a similar restriction in Mississippi.

Louisiana’s proposed “fetal heartbeat” ban is not the only abortion limitation proposed this year. A separate bill would ask voters to rewrite the state’s constitution to eliminate protections for the procedure. Another measure would restrict medication-induced abortions to the state’s three licensed abortion clinics.

State lawmakers have spent years tightening the reins on abortion. A bill approved in 2014 would require admitting privileges for doctors who perform abortions. It still awaits a Supreme Court ruling, which could come in the fall.

REACTIONS

Gov. John Bel Edwards praised the bill’s passage Wednesday. He released this statement:

“In 2015, I ran for governor as a pro-life candidate after serving as a pro-life legislator for eight years. As governor, I have been true to my word and my beliefs on this issue. But it is also my sincere belief that being pro-life means more than just being pro-birth. “My first act as governor was to expand access to health care for working Louisianans. I have worked with Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature to expand investment in education and pass sweeping criminal justice reforms. For each of the last three years, my administration has set records for the number of children being adopted out of our foster care system. And despite fierce opposition, I’ve fought to ensure LGBT citizens are not discriminated against in the workplace, to raise the minimum wage, and to pay a woman the same as a man for doing the same job. “I know there are many who feel just as strongly as I do on abortion and disagree with me — and I respect their opinions. As I prepare to sign this bill, I call on the overwhelming bipartisan majority of legislators who voted for it to join me in continuing to build a better Louisiana that cares for the least among us and provides more opportunity for everyone.”

Benjamin Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life, issued these remarks:

“We commend the House for voting to protect the lives of an unborn baby whose heartbeat can be detected. We congratulate Rep. Valarie Hodges for successfully shepherding the law on the House floor. Louisiana Right to Life supports protecting all unborn babies, including those with a heartbeat that begins only 18 days after conception. This is even before most women know they are pregnant. Abortion stops the beating heart of a precious unborn child, and our nation must bring an end to this injustice. We look forward to Governor John Bel Edwards signing this bill into law.”

Louisiana’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union denounced the bill’s passage Wednesday. Its executive director, Alanah Odoms Hebert, released this statement:

“This extreme abortion ban is part of a concerted, nationwide effort to criminalize abortion. After years of attacks on abortion access, Louisiana politicians have now sunk to a new low with an extreme ban that would outlaw abortion before many women know they are pregnant. Senate Bill 184 is a plainly unconstitutional reminder of just how far Louisiana politicians are willing to go to interfere in these deeply personal medical decisions and force women to continue pregnancies against their will. We’re committed to making sure this brazen attack on the constitutional right to abortion access never takes effect.”