Louisiana man killed after tractor-trailer hits SUV

VINTON, La. (AP) — A trucker with two children in his cab crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck and an SUV, killing the latter’s driver and injuring the other.

Louisiana State Police say it happened Tuesday just after 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 10, about 4½ miles (7.24 kilometers) west of Vinton.

Investigators say 34-year-old Justin Chong, of Asheville, North Carolina, was headed east when his tractor-trailer ran off the road and hit the westbound pickup driven by 24-year-old Zachary Flessner, of Damon, Texas, and an SUV driven by 54-year-old Stephen Bertram, of Dequincy, Louisiana.

Bertram was pronounced dead at the scene. Flessner was treated for moderate injuries at a Beaumont, Texas-area hospital.

Chong, along with his 3-year-old and 8-year-old passengers, were treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

