Louisville chief, under fire in black woman’s death, retires

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police chief under fire for the fatal shooting by officers of a black woman in her home has announced an abrupt retirement.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad says he has had “a lot of ups and downs” in the job since he started in 2012.

Conrad has come under withering criticism in recent weeks as the family of Breonna Taylor has sued the department and called for his firing. Taylor was shot in her home March 13 during a warrant search.

The warrant targeted a suspect who did not live at Taylor’s home, and police found no drugs.