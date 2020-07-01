Love my Liberty 4th of July festival offers free fun, Saturday

Liberty, S.C. (WSPA) The City of Liberty Festivals and Events nonprofit is holding their annual 4th of July celebration.

Saturday gates open at the Liberty Athletic Complex at 5:30 PM, also referred to as the Liberty Rec Stadium.



Free, accessible parking and shuttles Will be available according to Chairperson of Liberty Festival of Events Tammy Aiken said.



Mayor Brian Petersen welcomes everyone for free hot dogs, music, kids games, cornhole tournament and food for purchase like BBQ, popcorn and funnel cakes.

Mayor Petersen said he has invested in masks for those in need until they run out, touch less sanitizing stations, and gloves.

To find out more information visit libertyscevents.com