Loved ones remember mother whose death remains under investigation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators have identified a body found over the weekend as a 43-year-old mother who had been missing for weeks.

Friends and family found the body of Lisa M. Hagerty on Saturday, off of Henrietta Street— in a wooded area behind the Law Enforcement Center. Family reported her missing on December 8, 2020.

“In the beginning yes, I was holding out hope,” said Hagerty’s long-time friend Misty Reeder.

Christmas morning, when Hagerty’s children didn’t get a phone call, Reeder became concerned.

“I knew it was not good,” Reeder said. “I just felt it.”

The two have known each other since they were in high school. Reeder remembers Hagerty as a wonderful mother.

“She was funny. Compassionate. She loved, LOVED her kids.”

She said she loved to laugh and had the biggest smile.



“I’m just sad that I won’t ever see that smile again,” Reeder said. “Because she was an amazing, an amazing person.”

As time went on, Reeder said without answers on Hagerty’s whereabouts, she took action.

“I couldn’t get the detectives to do a search. I was told they had already done one in those same woods,” Reeder said. “So I was like well, you know what? I’ll go do it myself”

That’s when she said she and Hagerty’s kids organized a search party.

“Started passing out flyers… Came down this roadway, looking in the bushes, walked into this parking lot and found her,” said Reeder.

A promise she said she made to Hagerty.

“I was going to keep pushing and keep fighting until I found her.”

She just wishes that she wasn’t actually the one to find the body.

“I’m angry because I feel if anyone had’ve cared enough to really really work to find her… Me and her daughters wouldn’t have had to see what we saw that day.”

This is an active investigation. An autopsy for Hagerty is scheduled for Monday.