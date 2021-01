SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Several people in Spartanburg and Greenville reported hearing loud planes flying overhead on Thursday afternoon, with some reporting that buildings shook.

According to a spokesperson at Greenville- Spartanburg International Airport, the disturbance was caused by military planes in standard training. They landed at GSP.

One WSPA viewer, Todd Taylor, sent us video where you can hear how loud the planes were.