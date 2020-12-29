Lowcountry lawmaker renews push for mental health education in schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry lawmaker has renewed a push to add a mental health curriculum in schools across the state.

State Representative JA Moore, who represents Berkeley and Charleston counties, wants to require mental health education before students can graduate from high school.

It was originally passed in the House, but Moore said the state Senate then took out the “heart and soul of it” and passed the bill.

He now plans to reintroduce the legislation.

“It goes back to what my principal said to me all those years ago, the decisions you make today will affect your tomorrow. We’re trying to give students who will become the leaders of tomorrow the tools they need to make decisions that make their tomorrow a lot better,” said Rep. Moore.

Moore said much of the pushback from last session was out of concern that the bill would put another burden on teachers.

He said the departments of education and mental health support his legislation.